CM Punk Explains Origins Of Iconic Pepsi Tattoo For WWE Digital
CM Punk has officially gone on record about his famous Pepsi logo tattoo that has sat just below his left shoulder for years.
There's been a story around for a while that Punk went out and got the iconic brand's logo permanently etched onto his body because he was a fan of the cola, or soda pop if you're from that part of the country.
Turns out, that's only partially true. The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' has now revealed the deeper meaning behind his decision to become an unofficial walking billboard for the brand.
"The story with the Pepsi tattoo is there is a band called Minor Threat that started in the early eighties in Washington DC, that's widely known to have started the Straight Edge subculture," Punk said during a WWE Digital Exclusive.
The guitarist's name for the group was Brian Baker. A young CM Punk was reading an interview with Baker while he was sitting in detention one day, and it was revealed that he had a Coca-Cola tattoo simply because he liked to drink Coke products.
"That's just punk rock right there. You know, I don't like Coke. I like Pepsi. I'm a Midwest kid at heart, so I got a Pepsi tattoo. That tattoo represents me being straight edge. And that's really kind of it. I know it seems silly to put a corporate logo on yourself, but it really has a deeper meaning and it means so much more to me than just [a] soft drink."
