The Most WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations Of All Time, In A Single Match, And By Year
The Royal Rumble is one of the most iconic and important events in WWE. The event signifies the start of WrestleMania season and the prize for winning it is a shot at the world title on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."
But to win that prize, you have to outlast 29 other superstars, eliminating them by tossing them over the top rope. It's a test of endurance, strategy, willpower and a bit of luck.
Some superstars have cemented their legacy in the Rumble, and here we take a look at some of the most impressive Royal Rumble feats, including the most all-time eliminations, the most eliminations in a single match, and the most by year.
Royal Rumble Eliminations
- Most All-Time Men's WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations
- Most Men's WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations In A Single Match
- Most Men's WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations By Year
- Most All-Time Women's WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations
- Most Women's WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations In A Single Match
- Most Women's WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations By Year
Most All-Time Men's WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations
Wrestler
Eliminations
Kane
46
The Undertaker
40
Shawn Michaels
39
Stone Cold Steve Austin
36
Braun Strowman
34
MORE: Complete List of WWE Royal Rumble Winners
Most Men's WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations In A Single Match
Wrestler
Eliminations
Braun Strowman
13
Brock Lesnar
13
Roman Reigns
12
Kane
11
Hulk Hogan
10
MORE: 4 Facts About Roman Reigns' Impressive WWE Royal Rumble Resume
Most Men's WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations By Year
Year
Wrestler (Eliminations)
2024
Bron Breakker (4), Cody Rhodes (4)
2023
Cody Rhodes (5), Gunther (5)
2022
AJ Styles (6)
2021
Big E (4), Damian Priest (4), Seth Rollins (4)
2020
Brock Lesnar (13)
2019
Braun Strowman (6)
Greatest Royal Rumble
Braun Strowman (13)
2018
Finn Balor (4), Roman Reigns (4)
2017
Braun Strowman (7)
2016
Braun Strowman (5), Roman Reigns (5)
2015
Bray Wyatt (7)
2014
Roman Reigns (12)
2013
Ryback(5), Sheamus (5)
2012
Cody Rhodes (6)
2011
CM Punk (7), John Cena (7)
2010
Shawn Michaels (6)
2009
Big Show (6), Triple H (6)
2008
Triple H (6)
2007
The Great Khali (7)
2006
Rey Mysterio (6), Triple H (6)
2005
Batista (6)
2004
Chris Benoit (6)
2003
Chris Jericho (6)
2002
Stone Cold Steve Austin (7), The Undertaker (7)
2001
Kane (11)
2000
Rikishi (7)
1999
Stone Cold Steve Austin (8)
1998
Stone Cold Steve Austin (7)
1997
Stone Cold Steve Austin (10)
1996
Shawn Michaels (8)
1995
Shawn Michaels (8)
1994
Diesel (7), Lex Luger (7)
1993
Yokozuna (7)
1992
Sid Justice (6)
1991
Hulk Hogan (7)
1990
Hulk Hogan (6), The Ultimate Warrior (6)
1989
Hulk Hogan (10)
1988
One Man Gang (6)
Most All-Time Women's WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations
Wrestler
Eliminations
Rhea Ripley
20
Nia Jax
20
Bayley
17
Charlotte Flair
15
Shayna Baszler
15
MORE: Ranking Potential Surprise Entrants In The Women's WWE Royal Rumble
Most Women's WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations In A Single Match
Wrestler
Eliminations
Shayna Baszler
8
Bianca Belair
8
Nia Jax
8
Rhea Ripley
7
Bayley
7
Most Women's WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations By Year
Year
Wrestler (Eliminations)
2024
Nia Jax (8)
2023
Rhea Ripley (7)
2022
Charlotte Flair (5)
2021
Rhea Ripley (7)
2020
Bianca Belair (8), Shayna Baszler (8)
2019
Charlotte Flair (5)
2018
Michelle McCool (5)
The Latest WWE Royal Rumble News
WWE Royal Rumble Preview: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
CM Punk Threatens To Put Hulk Hogan Over Tope Rope In WWE Royal Rumble, Kill Hulkamania Once And For All
WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Confirmed Entrants List & When They Declared
When Is The Royal Rumble? All The Details For The 2025 Royal Rumble