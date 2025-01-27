Wrestling On FanNation

The Most WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations Of All Time, In A Single Match, And By Year

The Royal Rumble is one of the most iconic and important events in WWE. The event signifies the start of WrestleMania season and the prize for winning it is a shot at the world title on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

But to win that prize, you have to outlast 29 other superstars, eliminating them by tossing them over the top rope. It's a test of endurance, strategy, willpower and a bit of luck.

Some superstars have cemented their legacy in the Rumble, and here we take a look at some of the most impressive Royal Rumble feats, including the most all-time eliminations, the most eliminations in a single match, and the most by year.

Royal Rumble Eliminations

  1. Most All-Time Men's WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations
  2. Most Men's WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations In A Single Match
  3. Most Men's WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations By Year
  4. Most All-Time Women's WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations
  5. Most Women's WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations In A Single Match
  6. Most Women's WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations By Year

Most All-Time Men's WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations

Wrestler

Eliminations

Kane

46

The Undertaker

40

Shawn Michaels

39

Stone Cold Steve Austin

36

Braun Strowman

34

Most Men's WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations In A Single Match

Wrestler

Eliminations

Braun Strowman

13

Brock Lesnar

13

Roman Reigns

12

Kane

11

Hulk Hogan

10

Most Men's WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations By Year

Year

Wrestler (Eliminations)

2024

Bron Breakker (4), Cody Rhodes (4)

2023

Cody Rhodes (5), Gunther (5)

2022

AJ Styles (6)

2021

Big E (4), Damian Priest (4), Seth Rollins (4)

2020

Brock Lesnar (13)

2019

Braun Strowman (6)

Greatest Royal Rumble

Braun Strowman (13)

2018

Finn Balor (4), Roman Reigns (4)

2017

Braun Strowman (7)

2016

Braun Strowman (5), Roman Reigns (5)

2015

Bray Wyatt (7)

2014

Roman Reigns (12)

2013

Ryback(5), Sheamus (5)

2012

Cody Rhodes (6)

2011

CM Punk (7), John Cena (7)

2010

Shawn Michaels (6)

2009

Big Show (6), Triple H (6)

2008

Triple H (6)

2007

The Great Khali (7)

2006

Rey Mysterio (6), Triple H (6)

2005

Batista (6)

2004

Chris Benoit (6)

2003

Chris Jericho (6)

2002

Stone Cold Steve Austin (7), The Undertaker (7)

2001

Kane (11)

2000

Rikishi (7)

1999

Stone Cold Steve Austin (8)

1998

Stone Cold Steve Austin (7)

1997

Stone Cold Steve Austin (10)

1996

Shawn Michaels (8)

1995

Shawn Michaels (8)

1994

Diesel (7), Lex Luger (7)

1993

Yokozuna (7)

1992

Sid Justice (6)

1991

Hulk Hogan (7)

1990

Hulk Hogan (6), The Ultimate Warrior (6)

1989

Hulk Hogan (10)

1988

One Man Gang (6)

Most All-Time Women's WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations

Wrestler

Eliminations

Rhea Ripley

20

Nia Jax

20

Bayley

17

Charlotte Flair

15

Shayna Baszler

15

Most Women's WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations In A Single Match

Wrestler

Eliminations

Shayna Baszler

8

Bianca Belair

8

Nia Jax

8

Rhea Ripley

7

Bayley

7

Most Women's WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations By Year

Year

Wrestler (Eliminations)

2024

Nia Jax (8)

2023

Rhea Ripley (7)

2022

Charlotte Flair (5)

2021

Rhea Ripley (7)

2020

Bianca Belair (8), Shayna Baszler (8)

2019

Charlotte Flair (5)

2018

Michelle McCool (5)

