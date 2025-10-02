Latest Update On Former WWE Star Dakota Kai
Dakota Kai was released from her WWE contract back in May of this year, ending her second tenure with the promotion.
Since parting ways with WWE, Kai hasn't been very active in the world of professional wrestling, instead streaming on Twitch every so often. Her streams have seen her talk wrestling with her fans and even talk about making a return eventually, while not giving too much away.
"I miss wrestling, you guys! I got to get back into it. It’s just one of those things where it has been nice to have a little bit of a break. I have been doing it for a long time. Longer than the last seven years that I was in WWE. You know what I mean? It is nice to take a step back for a while, but I really do miss it."- Dakota Kai
During a Q&A session, Fightful Select would report that Kai did recently have new gear made for her professional wrestling return. Sean Ross Sapp also stated he wouldn't be surprised by her having a stint in Japan.
Kai would have a short stint in World Wonder Ring Stardom back in late 2015 to early 2016, where she captured the Artist of Stardom Championships, that promotion's Trios titles. She also competed in Pro Wrestling Zero1 for a short while as well, giving her a bit of experience with working in Japan.
Outside a stint in Japan, plenty of fans have been hoping for Kai to pop up somewhere like All Elite Wrestling, getting to have first time matches against names like Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and more.
Other Names That Were Released From WWE
Dakota Kai was let go as part of a large group of other releases on May 2nd. That group also featured names like Cora Jade, Braun Strowman, Jakara Jackson, Gigi Dolin, and more.
Some of these released talents went back to wrestling on the independent scene, such as Cora Jade and Shotzi Blackheart, who was released the following day on May 3rd. Shayna Baszler would be released but returned to the WWE for a short stint as a producer in NXT.
Out of all of them, Jakara Jackson would do an impressive job of reigniting herself in the ring, taking the name Mara Sade and joining the TNA roster. She would be picked out as a TNA representative for the upcoming NXT vs. TNA Showdown event
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Orange Cassidy Reveals How Tony Khan Helped Make Him A Star In AEW (Exclusive)
Update On Jade Cargill After Being Busted Open On WWE Friday Night SmackDown
Andrade El Idolo Returns to AEW During Sixth Anniversary Dynamite
Update On Jade Cargill After Being Busted Open On WWE Friday Night SmackDown