Orange Cassidy Reveals How Tony Khan Helped Make Him A Star In AEW (Exclusive)
Orange Cassidy is back in the fold with AEW after missing several months of TV, and AEW founder Tony Khan has made it clear Cassidy is someone he's going to invest time into.
Cassidy faced TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher in his second match back since returning from injury on Wednesday, falling with some help from the Don Callis Family. However, Cassidy reminded AEW fans he is an institution in the process, as the company celebrated six years of AEW Dynamite.
Speaking with The Takedown on SI, Cassidy talked about his growth over the last years into becoming a prominent TV character, and noted that Khan is a major reason for his success.
"Early, early days, right, I think I popped up, I started doing my thing. I was like one of those background characters that wasn't really going to affect anything. But the crowd started to resonate with it, and they were like, 'well, this is interesting. Let's give him a little more TV. We'll do some more,'" Cassidy said."
"And then Tony Khan really put a lot of faith in me in those early days and was like, 'hey, let's try this. Let's make something new and different, whatever.' And he let me basically, like, I work still to this day, very closely with him about what the right, what we think the right decisions are."
Cassidy said there has been a lot of discussions with Khan about trying to figure out what works for an AEW TV audience as far as his character is concerned.
"It is new. it is different. And you got to be very cognizant of something that's so different, so drastically different will be unappealing for someone who is more traditionalist," the former International Champion said. "So, you know, it's a very fine line. It's also I'm not going to it's not going to be correct every time. It's just not, but then you have the faith to say to Tony to be like, 'hey, okay, different next time,' and not just be like, 'okay, you're gone.'"
"A lot of faith to, like, trial and error. That's the thing. Allowing me to fail, but then know that I'm going to become, that I will make it better. That's a tough thing when you've got to run a weekly television show. So I'm very, very grateful for that."
Cassidy's Road Back To AEW
Cassidy wrestled more matches than any other AEW performer last year, establishing himself as one of the company's true workhorses. However, his run would come to a sudden halt earlier in 2025.
MORE: Hangman Page Slams ICE Commercials Being Aired During AEW Dynamite
The 41-year-old was forced to miss AEW All In: Texas and the entire summer in general after suffering a torn pectoral muscled in the spring. He would spend several months rehabbing, ultimately returning on AEW Dynamite last week in a winning effort against the Don Callis Family alongside Mark Briscoe and Hologram.
Earlier this week, The Takedown on SI noted that Cassidy had high praise for his former Best Friends stablemate Kris Statlander, the new AEW Women's World Champion.
