WWE Royal Rumble Set To Take Place In Saudi Arabia In 2026 [Report]
The WWE Royal Rumble event is heading to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2026.
PWInsider is reporting that the WWE will bring one of its core PLE's to Saudi Arabia in 2026 and that the news could be announced as early as Monday during the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere.
This move marks the first time the event has ever taken place internationally. The Royal Rumble serves as the official kickoff to WrestleMania season and where two number one contenders for WrestleMania championships are determined.
WWE has run shows and key calendar PLE's in Saudi Arabia since 2018. The company and the Saudi government are partnered into a billion dollar deal to do business together with two events per year. Thus far, those events have been specialty events exclusive to Saudi Arabia.
MORE: When is the 2025 Royal Rumble?
The Royal Rumble event moving to Saudi Arabia changes the strategy on what shows WWE is willing to put on internationally and opens the door for other staple events like SummerSlam or WrestleMania to take place overseas.
This year's Royal Rumble will take place from Indianapolis on February 1. Three matches are currently announced for the show -- both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches and an Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Latest Reports On Cody Rhodes vs John Cena WrestleMania 41 Plans
WWE Raw On Netflix: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Becky Lynch's Return, The Rock & More Potential Surprises For The WWE Raw Netflix Premiere
Did Alexa Bliss Tease Her WWE Return Or Is She Just Having Fun On Social Media?