Latest On Possible Cope & Christian Cage Reunion At AEW All In Texas
Time may be running out for the long-awaited reunion of a legendary tag team.
It was reported a while back that FTR turning on Adam Copeland at AEW Dynasty was supposed to set off a chain of events that would eventually lead to Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood squaring off against Cope and Christian Cage at All In Texas.
It seems increasingly likely that those plans have been pushed back. AEW's biggest show of the year is just a few weeks away, and not only has Cope not returned to television since being taken out by FTR, but Christian Cage on Collision this past Saturday night was talking about challenging for the AEW World Tag Team Titles with his 'son' Nick Wayne.
Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp provided an update over the weekend and said that a Cope and Christian reunion at All In Texas may still happen, but Cage's work with the Patriarchy is taking top priority.
"It's still a plan but I haven't heard that it's still the plan for All In," Ross Sapp said during a Q&A session Sunday. "From what I understand, Christian wants to make sure that things with The Patriarchy are fleshed out. This has caused some slowdown on a lot of performers."
All In Texas is coming up on Saturday, July 12. That leaves just three episodes of Dynamite and two episodes of Collision for Cope to return, Christian to 'flesh things out' with the Patriarchy and the two to bury the hatchet after a years long feud in AEW.
Cope and Christian broke into WWE together during the late 90's as members of The Brood. They'd soon branch out on their own and capture the WWE World Tag Team Championships on seven different occasions before embarking on successful solo careers.
The last televised match that saw the lifelong friends team with one another came back in 2011, when Edge and Christian defeated Alberto Del Rio and Brodus Clay on the March 28 episode of Raw. Edge would announce his retirement from WWE just two weeks later due to a serious neck injury.
Copeland was forced to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship that he had just successfully defended against Del Rio at WrestleMania XXVII. A month later he would help Christian capture his first World Title against Del Rio during a Ladder Match at Extreme Rules.
