Update On WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's Shoulder Surgery & Recovery
Liv Morgan's road to recovery is officially underway.
The former WWE Women's World Champion was injured on Monday Night Raw earlier this month, dislocating her shoulder in a match against Kairi Sane. This upended several major creative plans for the entire summer, directly affecting both WWE Night of Champions and Evolution 2, where she was intended to be involved in a match with at least WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.
While the exact timeline of her recovery is unknown, we do know now she's on the way there.
Renowned sports physical therapist Kevin Wilk took to Instagram Saturday morning to share a picture he took with Morgan as she begins her rehab. While he's giving her the Paul Levesque thumbs up, Morgan seems less pleased.
Awesome honor & pleasure to be helping @wwe superstar @yaonlylivvonce with her shoulder rehabilitation… 👉 Fantastic athlete, dedicated & great to work with ! 🙌 This @wwe superstar will be back & back even better ! 💪 👉 Outstanding athlete ! 👉 Surgery performed by @dugasmd1 of @andrews_sports_medicine …- Kevin Wilk
As noted by Wilk, Jeff Dugas of the heralded Andrews Sports Medicine practice performed the procedure, though the severity of it is not entirely clear at this time.
Morgan was reportedly set to face Iyo Sky at Night of Champions, and had a major SummerSlam match planned as well.
