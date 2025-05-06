Latest Update On WWE’s Interest In Ronda Rousey Return
Could Ronda Rousey return to WWE at some point in the future?
The former WWE and UFC star has not wrestled since teaming with Marina Shafir to defeat Athena and Billie Starkz in ROH on HonorClub in November 2023, which came several months after her most recent WWE match.
Rousey lost to longtime friend Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules Match at SummerSlam 2023, and she announced that October that she was retiring from combat sports due to concussions during her career.
Baszler was among the WWE releases last week, and when discussing her exit, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live noted that one scenario that could have Baszler back in the company would be Rousey’s return to the ring.
“WWE does still want to do something with Ronda Rousey,” Alvarez said. “Shayna Baszler obviously retired Ronda Rousey, or at least her last match in WWE. So I could not say that there’s no chance we’ll never see Shayna Baszler again.
MORE: WWE Releases: Latest Superstars Released By WWE In 2024-2025
“I cannot say we’ll never see Shayna again because if WWE makes a deal with Ronda and Ronda wants Shayna back, she’ll be back.”
Rousey was highly critical of Vince McMahon and the WWE backstage environment in Our Fight: A Memoir, which was released in April 2024.
Rousey is a three-time WWE Women’s Champion, a one-time Women’s Tag Team Champion with Baszler, and the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble winner.
As for Baszler, she also achieved significant accolades during his eight-year tenure with the company She debuted in NXT in 2017 and became NXT Women’s Champion twice before joining the main roster in February 2020, where she was a three-time Women’s Tag Team champion with Rousey and Nia Jax..
H/T WrestleTalk for the transcription.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Becky Lynch Rips Hulk Hogan & Fan Comparisons To The WWE Hall Of Famer
How To Watch WWE Backlash 2025: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream
Lyra Valkyria Dishes On Complicated Becky Lynch Relationship Ahead Of WWE Backlash