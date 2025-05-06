Becky Lynch Rips Hulk Hogan & Fan Comparisons To The WWE Hall Of Famer
It's pretty safe to say that Becky Lynch does not appreciate being compared to Hulk Hogan.
For those who are unaware, some members of the internet wrestling community like to refer to The Man as 'Becky Hogan' because they buy into this notion that she recklessly wields creative control and consistently puts herself over to the detriment of the other women in the locker room.
This despite, you know, actually putting younger stars over on numerous occasions in the past and on the biggest stages imaginable. Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair and the woman she'll face this Saturday at Backlash, Lyra Valkyria, are among the many.
The Man had plenty to say about the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion Monday night, both on the show and after it went off the air. While appearing on Raw Recap with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, Lynch recalled the night that Lyra defeated her to become the NXT Women's Champion.
She pointed out that after Valkyria won that match at Halloween Havoc 2023, Lynch showed respect by raising her hand. Becky was flabbergasted that Lyra would respond by giving her a 'cheap shot' last night on Raw, in the form of a spinning kick to the face.
"My wonderful face by that way, that's already been scarred up. My nose doesn't sit perfectly straight anymore. My shoulder is popping out. I’ve got scars on my arms. All of this because of what I’ve given to this industry. I wear the scars of what I've done on my body. I wear them with pride, because of all I've given back."
When Sam Roberts brought up the 'Becky Hogan' memes, The Man did not hold back her feelings about being lumped in with the WWE Hall of Famer. She told the WWE Universe to get their facts straight.
"These people go around and compare me to the [scummiest] person on Earth? After everything I’ve done for them?", Lynch said. "And I’m the bad guy? I’m supposed to sit here and take it... Even though I haven’t done anything wrong? I broke through the glass ceiling. I changed the game.”
Lynch would also (again) put over our list that named her the greatest WWE women's wrestler of all-time. You check out the complete top 10 by clicking on the link above.
