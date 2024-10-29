Liv Morgan Credits Time Away From WWE For Helping Find Her Sense Of Self
Liv Morgan is the WWE Women's World Champion on Monday Night Raw and a staple act on the show each week. However, the champion said it was time away from WWE that allowed her to grow and find her sense of self as a performer.
During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Morgan spoke in detail about her time away from the company due to injury. She credited that time for helping her rediscover who she was as a person and then as a WWE character.
"My time off really gave me a sense of self that I feel like I was missing, just (because) I had been doing this (being a WWE Superstar) for so long," Morgan said. "Since I was 20 years old, this is all I've really immersed myself in and it's all I've done full-time for the last decade.
"To have that time off and to be myself fully all the time, I learned a lot about myself. I really developed a strong sense of self that I didn't know I was missing before. And coming back with that new confidence, I was like 'oh, it really, really, really clicked.' But, I didn't know I was missing it. I didn't know that I didn't feel myself until I had to be myself for six months."
Morgan suffered a shoulder injury that kept her out of action for six months. She returned as a surprise entrant in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and then won the WWE Women's World Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia. Since that time, she's been embroiled in a feud with Rhea Ripley with Dominik Mysterio at her side.
This Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel, Morgan will wrestle Nia Jax for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship.
