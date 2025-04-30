Latest Report On When Two-Hour WWE SmackDown Format Will Return
The end appears to be near for three hour SmackDown broadcasts.
Multiple reports, including from insider X account WrestleVotes and the Wrestling Observer, indicate that just weeks remain on the extended programming agreement with the USA Network. Although, an exact date has not yet been nailed down.
On a recent episode of the Backstage Pass Podcast, WrestleVotes said that the three hour format will come to an end once the calendar flips to June. Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio then corroborated that report, saying he had heard of a similar timeline.
“I was told months ago that it’s essentially the end of May when it’s going to happen. So it’s going to be one of those weeks right around [June 6],” Meltzer said.
Friday Night SmackDown switched to the three hour format back on January 3rd, coinciding with the debut of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque later confirmed on the Pat McAfee Show that the Blue Brand would change back to a two hour program later in the year.
The upcoming shift in formatting could explain why the rumored return of the annual WWE Draft has not yet taken place. WWE already increased the size of SmackDown's roster by utilizing a new transfer window, which gave the creative team more talent to help fill the additional hour of programming during WrestleMania season.
The return of the two hour format would allow WWE to reshape the Blue Brand to its traditionally smaller size at some point down the line.
