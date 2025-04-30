Adam Copeland Gives Brutal Insight Into His Recovery Timeline After AEW Matches
Adam Copeland says that it takes him a week to walk straight after his matches.
Copeland gave that brutal insight into his physical recovery timeline during a brand new interview with First Up. Copeland says that early in the recovery process is like "being the evolution of man."
“I’ll have a match and it'll take me a good week to finally start walking normal," Copeland said of his recovery after matches. "You know, and I always say I'm like the evolution of man when I wake up in the morning. I start off as like a crow magnet and then I make it up to neanderthal and then eventually I'm human, but it takes a little while.”
Copeland hasn't been seen in AEW since the Dynasty PPV event on April 6. At that show, he teamed with FTR and wrestled The Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Championships. Cope and FTR were unsuccessful in winning the match, but the major news occurred after the bout was over.
FTR turned on Copeland and massacred him in the ring with Shatter Machines and vicious steel chair shots including multiple Conchairto's. FTR has since picked up Stokely Hathaway as a manager and attacked The Rock and Roll Express on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
Cope has been out of action because of the attack since early April. Currently, there is not a timetable in place for his return to the company.
Copeland famously was forced to retire from wrestling for 11 years because of a serious neck injury. He returned at the 2020 Royal Rumble in WWE and has continued his career from that point on. He debuted for AEW in 2023.
