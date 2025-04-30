The Usos Were Almost Given Very Different Names By Their WWE Hall of Fame Father
Jimmy and Jey Uso almost never made it to the WWE. Instead, we almost got The Usos with very different, albeit legendary first names.
Appearing on the latest episode of Stephanie McMahon's 'Stephanie's Places', alongside younger brother Solo and cousins Jacob Fatu and, of course, Roman Reigns, The Usos revealed their father, Rikishi, wanted to name them after the Wild Samoans, Afa and Sika.
It was not an idea, however, that was supported by Jimmy and Jey's mother.
As Stephanie quizzes Solo on his iconic middle name (Yokozuna, officially the hardest middle name there has ever been), Jey interjects with the revelation, "Hey, true story, my dad was about to name us Afa and Sika".
Jimmy then quickly adds, "My mom said, 'you are NOT naming my twins Afa and Sika!'" But god bless The Phat Man for trying.
Afa and Sika would win the WWE Tag Team Titles three times during the '80s, becoming one of the most captivating duos in wrestling history, flanked by Cpt. Lou Albano as their manager. Both men would also challenge Bob Backlund for the then WWF Title not long after debuting in the old New York territory.
The Wild Samoans would eventually be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. Samu, son of Sika and formerly of the Headshrinkers with Rikishi, and Matt Anoa'i aka Rosey, son of Afa and brother to Roman Reigns, would induct the pair.
Sadly, both Afa and Sika passed away in 2024. First Sika in June, then Afa in August. Their influence has lived on through their own family, via the Samoan SWAT Team/Headshrinkers, 3 Minute Warning and, of course, The Usos.
