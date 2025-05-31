Vince McMahon Launches New Sports and Entertainment Company
Vince McMahon may remain the subject of a sexual assault and sex trafficking lawsuit, but the former WWE Chairman is getting back into business by launching a new company.
The company in question, named 14TH & I, is an investment firm focusing on opportunities in sports, media and entertainment, according to Wrestlenomics.
Former WWE executive and longtime ally of McMahon, Brad Blum, will serve as President of the newfound company. Public filings show that the former WWE Chairman registered three limited liability companies in Connecticut on September 20, 2024:
- 14TH & I Holdings LLC
- 14TH & I Investments LLC
- 14TH & I Management LLC
Brandon Thurston at Wrestlenomics suggests the separate LLCs "may be a way to keep different parts of the business—like owning assets, managing investments, and running operations—legally and financially separate."
14TH & I has two related trademark applications pending with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office; “14TH&I” (without spaces) and “14TH & I” (with spaces). These two applications cover two classes of business: private equity fund investment and entertainment production. This suggest McMahon intends to engage in both private equity investment as well as scripted programming development.
Blum, meanwhile, describes the company on his LinkedIn as "a private investment firm focused on the sports, media, & entertainment sectors. We are a disciplined, flexible, long-term capital and strategic partner, primarily targeting buyouts/majority deals, as well as selective growth-oriented minority investments.
"We seek to partner with and empower exceptional management teams, providing deep expertise, capability, and relationships to help drive significant long-term value.”
The name of the firm would appear to be a reference to the former headquarters of the Capitol Wrestling Corporation, the predecessor to WWE, run by Vince's father, Vincent J. McMahon. Capitol's HQ was located at the corner of 14th and I Streets in Washington D.C.
