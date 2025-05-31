WWE SmackDown Results (5/30/25): Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, John Cena And Logan Paul Brawl Ahead Of MITB
Cody Rhodes returned to Friday Night SmackDown for the first time since his loss at WrestleMania 41.
The now former WWE Champion said that after he was defeated in the main event by John Cena, he went home. He rested, he had a few drinks (probably many drinks), and then he refocused. The American Nightmare came back at Saturday Night's Main Event ready for a fight against the man who stole his life's work from him that night in Las Vegas.
Rhodes said he doesn't know if Cena will succeed in destroying professional wrestling, but if he does, then he will be partially to blame. Cody said John forced him to make a choice at WrestleMania and he hesitated. That hesitation cost him the WWE Championship and he's vowing to never hesitate with Cena again.
Cody then said he had a surprise for the folks in Tennessee and called out his tag team partner for Money in Bank. World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso came out to a huge ovation as 14,000 strong YEET-ed in unison and called for an encore.
John Cena then came down to the ring to break up the YEET-fest and said that the ring was filled with nothing but wannabes. He claimed that both Rhodes and Uso want to be John Cena, but there's only one man who can match his hustle, loyalty and respect. He introduced his partner for Money in the Bank in Logan Paul.
The Maverick got on the mic and said everyone in Knoxville may go on to live long, sad and miserable lives, but at least they'll be able to say that they saw John Cena and Logan Paul standing side-by-side in a WWE ring.
Paul said the only thing missing from the equation was the World Heavyweight Championship draped over his shoulder. He claimed that Jey Uso got lucky at Saturday Night's Main Event. He needed Cody to cheat for him because Jey couldn't beat a self-made man on his own.
When he claimed that he couldn't wait for next Saturday, Jey Uso said they didn't have to wait. Cena attempted to walk away, but Cody asked if Logan was about to go polish John's 'Peacemaker' and the fight was on. It ended when Logan got dropped with Co-D. Rhodes and Jey then held up the WWE and World Heavyweight Championship belts to close the show.
Here's everything you may have missed on Friday night's episode of SmackDown in Tennessee.
WWE SmackDown Match & Segment Results:
Bianca Belair kicked off the show sporting Tennessee Volunteer orange and led the crowd in a sing-a-long of Rocky Top. The E-S-T said the last few months have been tough for her, but she needed to come back to her safe space, her hometown of Knoxville, to heal.
Belair said she's not yet 100 percent after suffering an injury at WrestleMania, but she's working her way back. Just then Naomi's music hit and Bianca's former tag team partner marched down to the ring for her long awaited conversation.
Naomi said she had been calling and texting Bianca for months without getting a response. She even went to Bianca's parents house when she got into Knoxville today, but no one was home. So, she let herself in and started going through her family photo albums.
At that point Bianca had heard enough. She warned Naomi that if she ever came near her family again, what happened to Jade Cargill back before Survivor Series would pale in comparison to what Belair would do to her. Naomi didn't bat an eye and told the E-S-T that it would be a shame if Bianca and her mother were in a wheel chair.
Both women looked ready to fight, but Jade Cargill's music hit and she went right after Naomi. Nia Jax quickly joined the fray and the first match of the night got underway.
Naomi defeated Nia Jax and Jade Cargill to qualify for the WWE Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Nia appeared to have things in control with Naomi and Jade stacked on top of one another in the corner of the ring. She went for a double Annihilator, but only landed on Cargill. Naomi then hooked her arms and rolled Jax into a crucifix pin for the win.
Back from commercial break, we see Byron Saxton interviewing WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. They were interrupted by both Naomi and Alexa Bliss, who warned the champ about what it would mean for her if they were to win Money in the Bank.
JC Mateo defeated R-Truth. This was a match that was set up by a backstage segment where Truth asked if Mateo was the husky son of Solo Sikoa. It's a wise crack that he'd regret after Mateo took him on a Tour of the Islands. Sikoa and Mateo continue to attack Truth after the match was over, but big brother Jimmy Uso ran down to the ring with a chair to make the save.
The Wyatt Sicks destroyed the SmackDown Tag Team Division for the second week in a row. The Street Profits, Fraxiom, MCMG and #DIY all got involved during an in-ring promo segment to kick off the second hour. They were all arguing over who should be next to challenge for the WWE Tag Team Championships when Uncle Howdy and company appeared and laid waste to all four teams.
Los Garza defeated Rey Fenix and Je'Von Evans. NXT North American Champion Ethan Page was on commentary for this match, scouting two of his opponents for Worlds Collide next weekend. He watched the 21-year-old Evans put on quite the showcase, but Page did not stay a spectator in this one. After taking out Fenix outside of the ring, Ethan shoved Evans off the top rope and right into a double team finisher from Angel and Berto.
An Uncle Howdy video broadcast interrupted Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett as they were arguing over Ethan Page's actions moments before. He promised that the Wyatts would not call off their attack until they received 'what is owed."
WWE Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega defeated Alba Fyre. Chelsea Green accompanied her Secret Hervice agents to the ring with a bedazzled face mask covering up the effects of her broken nose. That mask would come into play as Green attempted to hit Vega with it at one point during the match, but she ended up clobbering Piper Niven on accident instead. Green's involvement would distract Alba and allow Vega to hit a Code Red for the win.
Damian Priest cut an in-ring promo and thanked Drew McIntyre for bringing out the true Scottish Warrior at Saturday Night's Main Event, even though Priest still can't stand his ass. With McIntyre now behind him, Damian said he's focused on finishing the business that he started with the man he considers to be the most bad ass champion in WWE. Damian officially put Jacob Fatu on notice.
Andrade defeated Jacob Fatu and Carmelo Hayes to qualify for the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. This was a tremendous triple threat match that saw Andrade score a major victory thanks to an unlikely assist from Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo and Jimmy Uso. All three of those men got involved in a fight on the outside of the ring, which opened the door for Andrade to deliver The Message to Hayes and punch his ticket to Los Angeles.
Byron Saxton interviewed LA Knight backstage, who didn't seem to be a fan of the phrase "punch his ticket"... oops. Aleister Black would butt in on their conversation and say that part of Knight's victory last week belonged to him. Black pat him on the chest and said, "you're welcome."
Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, John Cena and Logan Paul closed out the show. Details in the write up at the top of the page.
