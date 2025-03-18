Lyra Valkyria Offers WWE Women's Intercontinental Title Shot To New Challenger Ahead Of Her Next Defense
Lyra Valkyria will defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship next Monday night on Raw against Raquel Rodriguez, but she's already looking ahead to her next challenger.
Valkyria was interviewed by Byron Saxton Monday for a WWE Digital Exclusive, but she left mid-conversation when she noticed Bayley standing down the hall.
Raquel Rodriguez largely became the No. 1 Contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship because of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's interference in her match against Bayley last week, and that's something that is not sitting well with the champion.
She offered to put her title on the line against Bayley, if she is successful in defending it against Big Mami Cool this coming Monday night.
Bayley and Valkyria have met only once before in singles competition. The Role Model defeated the IC Champ to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match last month. That loss has annoyed Lyra for weeks now and she said part of her motivation for offering the match to Bayley is that she needs to prove to herself that she can beat the former WWE Women's Champion.
First things first, Bayley told Valkyria to take care of her business against Raquel and to keep her eyes peeled for the rest of Judgment Day.
Current Line-up for the 3/24 episode of Monday Night Raw in Glasgow, Scotland:
- Cody Rhodes, John Cena and CM Punk will all be in attendance
- Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
- Jey Uso & a Mystery Partner vs. A-Town Down Under
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw Results (3/17/25): Cody Rhodes Confronts John Cena, Breakker Retains IC Title
Rhea Ripley Steals And Signs Contract To Wrestle For The World Championship At WWE WrestleMania
Vince McMahon Spotted In St. Patrick's Day Attire At New York Knicks Game
WWE Slashes Prices On Hulk Hogan's WrestleMania Suite Package