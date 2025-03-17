Rhea Ripley Steals And Signs Contract To Wrestle For The World Championship At WWE WrestleMania
Rhea Ripley is still angling for a shot at the WWE Women's World Championship this year at WrestleMania.
On this week's episode of Raw on Netflix, Ripley stole the official contract between Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair for a title match at WrestleMania. Ripley then signed her own name.
Later in the show, Sky, Belair, and Ripley all brawled with one another backstage, but Adam Pearce refused to make Ripley an actual part of the match.
Ripley, seemingly on a fast-track to defend her world title at WrestleMania, found herself out of a WrestleMania match all together when she surprisingly lost the WWE Women's World Championship to Iyo Sky two weeks ago on Raw.
With Sky as champion, she has a date with Belair at WrestleMania as Belair won the women's Elimination Chamber match earlier this month.
WrestleMania 41 emanates from Las Vegas inside Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and April 20. Other announced matches for the show include Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship, John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
