Main Event For WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Announced
WWE has officially announced the main event for the next edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on NBC and Peacock.
As had been widely expected, Jey Uso will defend the WWE World Championship against Logan Paul on the show. Saturday Night's Main Event airs two weeks from tonight on May 24th.
MORE: Logan Paul Issues Public Apology To Steve Austin For Exposing Private Conversations
Uso was attacked by Paul after WWE Raw went off the air this past Monday night. Uso had been defending the championship against Seth Rollins in the main event of the show, and CM Punk came out and interfered. Punk's attack on Rollins resulted in the DQ finish, though Uso retained the title.
Jey Uso won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship during the first match of WWE WrestleMania 41, Night One last month. He defeated Gunther for the championship. Uso won this year's Royal Rumble match to earn the WrestleMania title shot.
