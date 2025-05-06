Jey Uso Knocked Out After WWE Monday Night Raw Goes Off Air
Jey Uso is still the World Heavyweight Champion thanks to some help from a couple of close friends.
Seth Rollins had a plan in place to walk out of Monday Night Raw in Omaha with the gold around his waist and he nearly executed it to perfection, but Sami Zayn and CM Punk ended up thwarting his latest heist attempt in the main event of the show.
Just as Rollins was closing in on winning the title for a second time in his career, Punk hit the ring with a steel chair to keep that from happening. He sent Seth, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman retreating up the entrance ramp as the crowd in Omaha celebrated Jey Uso still being the World Heavyweight Champion.
After the broadcast came to an end on Netflix, Jey Uso was captured on video high fiving with fans who had gathered down at ringside area. A typical move by the big babyfaces at the end of the night.
As Uso made his way around to the time keepers area, Logan Paul jumped out and clocked Jey with his loaded right hand. The punch dropped him flat on the ground.
MORE: Read all about the events of Monday night's show in Omaha in our WWE Raw results report
The Maverick then scurried away before either CM Punk or Sami Zayn could get their hands on him. Logan Paul issued a challenge to Jey Uso last week or Raw, but he has not yet been officially granted a title shot.
