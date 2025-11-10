Top SmackDown Star Spotted In Boston Ahead Of Tonight's Monday Night Raw Show

WWE has a massive night on tap with this week's episode of WWE Raw in Boston.

Not only are there two championship matches scheduled for the show, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's World Championship, but it's the final Raw ever for John Cena and it airs in his hometown of Boston.

Cena is scheduled to open the show this week, but reports indicate he's likely to do more than that. Could he cross paths with 2025 rival and face of the company, Cody Rhodes? Thanks to geography, it's a possibility.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Cody Rhodes has been spotted in Boston ahead of this week's Raw. There is no indication as to whether or not Rhodes is scheduled to appear on the show, or if he's just in town for other business reasons, but The American Nightmare is near tonight's show.

Could John Cena and Cody Rhodes cross paths again on Cena's final WWE Raw?

Rhodes has been Cena's biggest rival throughout his 2025 retirement tour. The two men battled at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship — a match that Cena won to become a 17-time world champion, which is the most in history. They had a rematch at this year's SummerSlam, where Rhodes won his title back in the main event of that show.

John Cena & Cody Rhodes | WWE

Could Cena and Rhodes cross paths on Raw? It's certainly possible. Both Cena and Rhodes are scheduled for the WWE Survivor Series PLE at the end of November. Survivor Series is going to feature War Games, so we could see the duo as partners in that match if the stars align.

In a report from earlier today, it was revealed that Cena is set to wrestle Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship tonight, a title that's missing from Cena's collection.

MORE: The Real Reason Drew McIntyre Was Suspended

John Cena has stated he will not wrestle again once 2025 is over, a promise that he intends to keep. The John Cena retirement tour began at the beginning of this year and will end in December.

Cena's last match will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 from Washington DC. WWE will hold a "Last Time Is Now" tournament to crown Cena's final opponent. The tournament starts this week on Raw and will feature Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sheamus and Damian Priest vs. Ruseve in the first round.

