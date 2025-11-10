WWE Monday Night Raw Preview (11/10/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The last time is now for the city of Boston, Massachusetts.

John Cena has just four dates left in his Hall of Fame career and the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion will return to the TD Garden tonight for his second to last appearance ever on Monday Night Raw.

The 'Greatest of All-Time' will kick-off the show to fire up his hometown fans, as the tournament to determine his final opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event next month in Washington D.C. gets underway.

Two opening round matches in the 'Last Time is Now' Tournament will be held tonight in Beantown with Rusev taking on Damian Priest, and Sheamus battling Shinsuke Nakamura.

Only seven of the 16 competitors have been announced publicly, with LA Knight set to face a mystery opponent this Friday on SmackDown. More names for the tournament are expected to be pulled from the tumbler later this evening.

CM Punk has issued an open invitation for John Cena to come get a piece if he wants to revisit their rivalry one final time, but the reigning World Heavyweight Champion suddenly has his hands very full with The Vision and Logan Paul.

The 'Best in the World' will be live on Netflix later tonight to address getting sucker punched by The Maverick one week ago.

And they don't call it Titletown for nothing. Two major championship matches are on the docket as Stephanie Vaquer defends her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, and Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will put their Women's Tag Team Titles on the line against The Kabuki Warriors.

Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and Jey Uso are also being advertised for the show locally. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw in Boston. Check back for updates as more matches and segments get announced throughout the day.

Women's World Championship Match

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez | WWE

The Judgment Day picked up a huge win last Monday night when Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez knocked off Stephanie Vaquer and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella in tag team action. That victory has now earned Big Mami Cool an opportunity to become the new Women's World Champion when she faces La Primera tonight at the TD Garden.

Will Vaquer be successful in her first title defense or will Raquel bring the Women's World Title back to the Judgment Day clubhouse?

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Kabuki Warriors | WWE

Despite their loss to IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at WWE Crown Jewel, Asuka and Kairi Sane are adamant that they are still the class of the women's tag team division. After defeating Bayley and Lyra Valkyria last Monday, The Kabuki Warriors traveled to SmackDown on Friday and surprised Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss with a backstage mist blast. That sneak attack motivated the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions to travel to Boston to put their titles on the line later tonight.

The Last Time Is Now Tournament Opening Round Match-Up

Damian Priest vs. Rusev | WWE

Rusev and John Cena are no strangers to one another, having battled each other with the United States Championship on the line numerous times throughout their careers. That includes at WrestleMania 31, which remains the Bulgarian Brute's only singles match ever at the 'Showcase of the Immortals'. Damian Priest has never had the honor of wrestling Cena one-on-one, but he has the chance to earn that bout starting tonight in Boston.

The Last Time Is Now Tournament Opening Round Match-Up

Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura | WWE

It was nearly 16 years ago that Sheamus defeated John Cena at WWE TLC to capture the first WWE Championship of his career. Now the Celtic Warrior has one final opportunity to face the 'Greatest of All-Time'. His road to Washington D.C. starts tonight with a match against Shinsuke Nakamura, who has only ever competed against Cena in a singles match one time in his career.

Which Superstar will punch their ticket to the tournament semi-finals?

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw

WWE Raw Time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

WWE Raw Location:

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

WWE Raw Card:

John Cena opens the show

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to appear

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss (c) vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

The Last Time Is Now Tournament Opening Round Match-Up: Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

The Last Time Is Now Tournament Opening Round Match-Up: Damian Priest vs. Rusev

The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More

TKO President Suggests WWE Could 'Move On' From Certain Premium Live Events

Talent Reportedly Walked Out On Match Against TayJay At AEW Collision

Hip-Hop Star Westside Gunn Speaks Out On Being Removed From WWE Raw

Drew McIntyre & Nick Aldis Have Heated, F-Bomb Laden Argument After WWE SmackDown