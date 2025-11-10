WWE Monday Night Raw Preview (11/10/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The last time is now for the city of Boston, Massachusetts.
John Cena has just four dates left in his Hall of Fame career and the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion will return to the TD Garden tonight for his second to last appearance ever on Monday Night Raw.
The 'Greatest of All-Time' will kick-off the show to fire up his hometown fans, as the tournament to determine his final opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event next month in Washington D.C. gets underway.
Two opening round matches in the 'Last Time is Now' Tournament will be held tonight in Beantown with Rusev taking on Damian Priest, and Sheamus battling Shinsuke Nakamura.
Only seven of the 16 competitors have been announced publicly, with LA Knight set to face a mystery opponent this Friday on SmackDown. More names for the tournament are expected to be pulled from the tumbler later this evening.
CM Punk has issued an open invitation for John Cena to come get a piece if he wants to revisit their rivalry one final time, but the reigning World Heavyweight Champion suddenly has his hands very full with The Vision and Logan Paul.
The 'Best in the World' will be live on Netflix later tonight to address getting sucker punched by The Maverick one week ago.
And they don't call it Titletown for nothing. Two major championship matches are on the docket as Stephanie Vaquer defends her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, and Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will put their Women's Tag Team Titles on the line against The Kabuki Warriors.
Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and Jey Uso are also being advertised for the show locally. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw in Boston. Check back for updates as more matches and segments get announced throughout the day.
Women's World Championship Match
The Judgment Day picked up a huge win last Monday night when Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez knocked off Stephanie Vaquer and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella in tag team action. That victory has now earned Big Mami Cool an opportunity to become the new Women's World Champion when she faces La Primera tonight at the TD Garden.
Will Vaquer be successful in her first title defense or will Raquel bring the Women's World Title back to the Judgment Day clubhouse?
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match
Despite their loss to IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at WWE Crown Jewel, Asuka and Kairi Sane are adamant that they are still the class of the women's tag team division. After defeating Bayley and Lyra Valkyria last Monday, The Kabuki Warriors traveled to SmackDown on Friday and surprised Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss with a backstage mist blast. That sneak attack motivated the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions to travel to Boston to put their titles on the line later tonight.
The Last Time Is Now Tournament Opening Round Match-Up
Rusev and John Cena are no strangers to one another, having battled each other with the United States Championship on the line numerous times throughout their careers. That includes at WrestleMania 31, which remains the Bulgarian Brute's only singles match ever at the 'Showcase of the Immortals'. Damian Priest has never had the honor of wrestling Cena one-on-one, but he has the chance to earn that bout starting tonight in Boston.
The Last Time Is Now Tournament Opening Round Match-Up
It was nearly 16 years ago that Sheamus defeated John Cena at WWE TLC to capture the first WWE Championship of his career. Now the Celtic Warrior has one final opportunity to face the 'Greatest of All-Time'. His road to Washington D.C. starts tonight with a match against Shinsuke Nakamura, who has only ever competed against Cena in a singles match one time in his career.
Which Superstar will punch their ticket to the tournament semi-finals?
How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw
WWE Raw Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
WWE Raw Card:
John Cena opens the show
World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to appear
Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss (c) vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
The Last Time Is Now Tournament Opening Round Match-Up: Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
The Last Time Is Now Tournament Opening Round Match-Up: Damian Priest vs. Rusev
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com