Major Update On Creative Plans For Missing WWE Star

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins suffered a long-term shoulder injury at WWE Crown Jewel, and it has forced creative changes across the card that has had significant influence on other individuals.
That reportedly includes one name who was scheduled to get off the sidelines in the near future.
WWE Survivor Series is a little more than a month away, and was originally set to be headlined by the Men's War Games match. While creative plans were still fluid, Seth Rollins' faction The Vision was intended to be the main heel group in the match, with the stable joined by a new face: Austin Theory.
However, Rollins getting hurt in his WWE Crown Jewel match against Cody Rhodes significantly altered creative plans, with The Vision kicking him out of the group and seemingly once again putting Theory on ice. On Tuesday, though, WrestleVotes spoke out on a positive update for the former WWE United States Champion, Theory.
The WWE insider reported that despite creative being modified, the 28-year-old still has voices within the promotion who are pushing to keep him involved in plans. They also note that there is still a push from certain individuals to put Theory back on TV in a significant manner.
Theory's Disappearance From WWE TV
Theory's trajectory was massive in 2022 and 2023, winning the WWE Money in the Bank ladder match and following it up with the first-ever cash-in for the United States Championship. He would defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 39, and then would move into a tag team role alongside Grayson Waller, forming A-Town Down Under.
Despite winning the WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL, Theory would begin to fall off a bit throughout 2024 into 2025. He reportedly suffered an injury during the summer, and A-Town Down Under was quietly disbanded.
Theory's most recent match was a loss to El Grande Americano on WWE Main Event in July, one of just four singles matches he has had all year. He and Waller were also involved in a triple threat match alongside former WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi at Vengeance Day back in February, which foreshadowed early dissension between the two.
It was also reported in August that Theory had been removed from WWE's internal roster, which left his active status with the company up in the air at the time. Still, it appears fans can expect to see him integrated into programming in some way in the near future.
