Booker T Reacts To LFG Star BJ Ray And NXT Star Wes Lee's WWE Release
Controversial LFG superstar BJ Ray's WWE career is over before its begun.
BJ Ray rose to notability for his intense rivalry with his coach Bully Ray on the reality TV series produced by WWE called "WWE LFG," with LFG being an acronym for "Legends & Futures Greats." The series is centered around contestants competing for an NXT contract.
Ray won't have the chance to prove he can cut it on any of WWE's rosters after his recent release, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to his podcast to reveal why.
Booker T sounds off
WWE legend and LFG coach Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the recent release of Ray and was unapologetic and honest about his opinions on the young superstar.
“I always thought that kid had something. But in this business, you’ve gotta be able to apply yourself. It’s not gonna be like football, basketball, or any other structured sport. It’s not gonna be like that."- Booker T
Ray was featured on both seasons of WWE LFG, and his polarizing personality was a focal point of each. Booker T didn't refrain from letting his audience know Ray was talented. However, he also admitted that he has his flaws.
"A guy like BJ Ray, he had the looks, he had the swag, the charisma, but everything else, he definitely was lacking in. So there again guys, your clock is ticking. Know how to figure it out. The same way BJ Ray was on television, he was that way off television. You can’t be that way."- Booker T
According to Booker T, Ray did not have the same off switch WWE LFG cameras had. Despite the immense talent Booker T claims Ray may have, Ray will have to prove it elsewhere.
Ray calls out Tony Khan
Ray has since published multiple tweets calling out AEW CEO Tony Khan to hire his pro wrestling services. Khan has not publicly responded to these proposals.
The Performance Center superstar posted a picture of himself on X using his hand as a cell phone to signal a potential phone call with AEW CEO Tony Khan ahead of Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.
Based on his recent activity, Ray will be the first one to let the world know what's next for the rest of his pro wrestling career and whether Khan will take him up on his offer to speak.
Booker T comments on Wes Lee's release
Wes Lee is a former NXT North American and Tag Team Champion. The shock around his release was louder amongst the WWE universe than Ray's release, but in contrast, Booker T had only positive things to say about Lee.
“I really feel like this guy, his talent was extraordinary, one of the best North American Champions in NXT, if not the best. A guy who could go out there and fight, and then he could fly and do all of that stuff too."- Booker T
Booker T suggested he could go to either of the other main players in pro wrestling and thrive. He also used this opportunity to advise anyone currently floating through WWE's developmental system.
"But as far as this developmental system, I would implore guys to think that they’ve got maybe two and a half years at that. So you better be motivated to figure out what this thing is about, and you might not wanna act like the elder statesman."- Booker T
Lee, 36, was well-traveled before arriving to NXT. The superstar worked for Lucha Underground, PWG, and TNA between the years of 2017 and 2020.
