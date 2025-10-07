TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan Discusses Where Her Allegiances Truly Lie At NXT Showdown [Exclusive]
TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan is ready to lead Team TNA.
Jordan defeated Lei Ying Lee at TNA Victory Road to win the title, yet another feather in her cap, in addition to becoming the inaugural NXT Women’s North American Champion in the summer of 2024.
Tonight on NXT Showdown, Kelani Jordan, Mara Sade, and the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The IInspiration, will comprise Team TNA. They’ll go head-to-head in a Survivor Series style tag match against Team NXT which includes the NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, and Jaida Parker. Former TNA Knockout and current NXT superstar Jordynne Grace will serve as the special guest referee for the match.
The Takedown On SI had the opportunity to catch up with Jordan ahead of tonight's big showdown on The CW Network, and gauge her mindset on being an NXT Superstar that is now leading the TNA Knockouts Division.
“It’s a privilege being able to represent Team TNA. And I know I said this last week, but something that I really value if I'm a champion, I'm going to lead my team. I'm representing TNA. I know some of my NXT friends, they feel like I turned my back on them, I'm a traitor," Jordan said. "However, I'm a champion of TNA, so I'm going to lead Team TNA."
Jordan is also fully aware that she's going to have to keep her head on a swivel, both during this match-up and beyond.
"One day they're going to want to come for this title. I feel like I kind of have a target on my back, so I'm just going to be aware, make sure I stay focused, and lead Team TNA to victory, but still keep my eye on them."
Despite the mixed feelings on both sides, Kelani Jordan is confident that her knowledge of the NXT roster is actually an asset to her team.
"I wrestled Jacy [Jayne] multiple times. I've wrestled Sol multiple times, Lola [Vice], the same thing with Jaida, so I definitely know their ways. I know their style. I know what they would go for. I do feel like I have a leg up because I know Team NXT hasn't wrestled all of Team TNA. Even though NXT has home court advantage, Team TNA, they have me. I feel like that's a great advantage."
Next up after Showdown... TNA Bound For Glory
The Knockouts World Champion won't get a lot of downtime after NXT Showdown. On October 12 in Lowell, MA, Kelani Jordan will defend her title against Indi Hartwell at TNA Bound For Glory. Hartwell is a familiar opponent for Jordan and a challenger that she's eager to get back in the ring with.
"A fun fact is that Indi was my first-ever live event partner when I was only three months in here at NXT. I think it will be a cool full-circle moment to be able to wrestle her, also in Lowell, which is an awesome crowd. She's someone that I looked up to here, and I mean, I still look up to her, but I think it would just be a fun match," Jordan told The Takedown On SI.
"I'm excited to go against Indy. I've never had a singles match against her. I know that she's super talented. I know that she's also powerful in the ring, and she's also a smart wrestler. I am excited to be able to have my first title defense against Indi.
NXT Showdown airs tonight on The CW at 8 p.m. ET. TNA Bound For Glory is live on PPV on Sunday, October 12 at 8 p.m. ET.
