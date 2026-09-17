Major Update on The Rock's Status for WrestleMania 43

Will The Rock make his long-awaited return to WWE next year in time to take part in WrestleMania 43?

We haven't seen The Rock on WWE programming since the Elimination Chamber premium live event back in March 2025. The night featured a huge moment where John Cena turned heel on Cody Rhodes and aligned himself with The Rock ahead of WrestleMania 41.

The Rock's absence from WWE programming after the angle was very noticeable and really detracted from the story of Cena's heel turn, which should have been a much bigger moment than it was.

Despite his absence, when WWE announced that WrestleMania 43 would be headed to Saudi Arabia, there was an expectation that The Rock would be part of that historic event. But is that still the case?

WWE believes The Rock will not be available for WrestleMania 43

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, it was reported that the WWE creative team is currently operating under the assumption that The Rock will not be available to them for any major storyline heading into WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia next year.

Despite that, one source noted that they understand things can change at a moment's notice. However, as things stand right now, WWE does not believe that The Rock will be involved in a major storyline for WrestleMania 43 next year.

While many might find this disappointing, it's better that WWE knows well ahead of time so they can get their ducks in a row as far as what the road to next year's Showcase of the Immortals will look like.

Dwayne Johnson | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

What will keep The Rock away from the road to WrestleMania 43?

So what is happening on The Rock's schedule that would prevent him from taking part in a major storyline on the road to WrestleMania 43? Look no further than arguably the biggest movie franchise Dwayne Johnson has ever been a part of: The Fast and Furious.

The Rock appeared in Fast Five in 2011 as Luke Hobbs. An extremely popular character who would go on to make several more appearances in future Fast movies, including his own spinoff movie, Hobbs & Shaw.

Unfortunately, Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel had a falling out that prevented the Hobbs character from appearing in F9: The Fast Saga in 2021. But in 2023, Johnson returned to the franchise in a post-credits scene in Fast X, setting up Hobbs' return in the final movie, Fast Forever, scheduled for release in 2028.

But with Vin Diesel recently announcing that filming for Fast Forever is scheduled to begin this December and run well into 2027, that will likely keep Johnson too busy to make any substantial WWE return next year.