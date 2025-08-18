Major Update On When WWE May Make Its Debut On ESPN
WWE is on its way to ESPN, but the jump to the network's new platform could happen sooner than expected.
Earlier this month, WWE signed a deal with Disney and ESPN to have its Premium Live Event schedule move over to ESPN's new direct-to-consumer platform, priced at $29.99 per month for most non-cable users. The deal was supposed to be effective starting in 2026, and ESPN has even expressed interest in WWE's tape library should it leave Peacock.
As noted by The Takedown on SI, reports indicate that the upcoming unannounced September WWE PLE that is likely to go head-to-head with AEW All Out is rumored to be the return of Wrestlepalooza. A new report indicates that the show, which may feature John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, could be given a grand stage.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported Sunday night that rumors throughout the broadcast industry suggest the event could be broadcast on ESPN platforms. Per Johnson, should it come to fruition, it would act as an "extra" preview event that would showcase what would be soon available on the ESPN DTC, though it is unclear whether or not it would be on linear television or through the service.
The report also indicates WWE is expected to announce the event and location at some point this week, though it did not specify when.
WWE's Media Rights
Currently, WWE's distribution rights are spread throughout multiple arenas. Its domestic PLE shows will continue to air on Peacock throughout the rest of the year, with the library expected to stay there in the immediate future. Internationally, however, most of WWE's events have moved to Netflix alongside Monday Night Raw.
There are also rumors that WWE is attempting to help TNA maneuver a new media rights deal that would help land it on a WWE-associated network.
