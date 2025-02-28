WWE Announces 12 New Raw & SmackDown Dates And Locations Following WrestleMania 41
WWE has announced 12 new live events as part of the company's 2025 touring schedule.
11 additional episodes of Raw and SmackDown are now on the schedule, in addition to the episode of Raw that was included in Thursday's TKO Takeover announcement that will bring WWE, UFC and PBR to Kansas City at the end of April.
The following shows for May and June have been announced:
- Monday, April 28: Monday Night Raw comes to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
- Monday, May 12: Monday Night Raw comes to the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
- Friday, May 16: Friday Night SmackDown comes to the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.
- Monday, May 19: Monday Night Raw comes to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
- Friday, May 23: Friday Night SmackDown comes to the EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.
- Friday, May 30: Friday Night SmackDown comes to the Thompson Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.
- Monday, June 2: Monday Night Raw comes to the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
- Friday, June 13: Friday Night SmackDown comes to the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.
- Monday, June 16: Monday Night Raw comes to the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
- Friday, June 20: Friday Night SmackDown comes to the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
- Monday, June 23: Monday Night Raw comes to the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
- Monday, June 30: Monday Night Raw comes to the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. ET / 7a.m. PT via WWE.com.
Pre-sale opportunities will begin Wednesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. ET / 7a.m. PT.
