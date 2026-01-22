Massive Update On The WWE Return Of Stone Cold Steve Austin

The last time we saw "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was in the ring at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Austin appeared on night two of the event and announced the attendance across the weekend inside Allegiant Stadium. Austin also accepted his second WWE Hall of Fame honor the night before the event.

Austin and Bret Hart were inducted into the new match wing of the Hall of Fame for their Submission Match at WrestleMania 13 in Chicago. That match is widely regarded as one of the best in WrestleMania history and helped launch Austin to superstardom.

Prior to appearing at WrestleMania 41, Austin last worked at WrestleMania 38. Austin was advertised on that show for a spot on The Kevin Owens Show, but did a lot more than that. After accepting Owens' challenge to a match, Austin defeated Owens with a Stunner in what was his first match in 19 years. Previously, Austin had retired at WrestleMania 19 after losing to The Rock.

Is Austin priming up for another WWE return? It looks that way.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin may be angling toward a WWE return

A new report from WrestleVotes on Fightful Select indicates that there have been internal discussions regarding Austin making a WWE appearance in the near future. The report doesn't specify which show, date, or capacity Austin would appear in, but it indicates that his name has been circulating among various WWE departments.

Austin is a multiple-time world champion and the face of the WWE Attitude Era.

So, what is Austin gearing up to do? That's the question.

Potential Steve Austin opponents if he returns to WWE

WrestleMania is once again being held in Las Vegas, which isn't far from Austin's home base in Nevada. Next year, WrestleMania 43 is scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia and reports have indicated major names have been pitched to be a part of that event.

Austin appearing on that show in any capacity would generate significant interest, especially if he were to compete in another match. Potential opponents for an Austin return are CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, and others.

Austin was reportedly pitched a match against Roman Reigns, as well as a spot in the finish to Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Austin and WWE couldn't align for that date, and The Undertaker ended up being a surprise act to help Cody win the world championship.

Austin confirmed in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet that, though he didn't appear at WrestleMania 40, he wants to do as much stuff with WWE as possible when it makes sense.

