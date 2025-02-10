WWE Files 12 New Ring Name Trademarks, Jordynne Grace Reacts
WWE has filed new trademarks with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO).
Filed this month (February 2025), the trademarks appear to be ring names and were filed under the 'entertainment services' category.
The ring names include:
- Osiris Griffin
- Haze Jameson
- Trill London
- Harley Riggins
- Summer Sorrell
- Jax Presley
- Masyn Holiday
- Drako Knox
- Tate Wilder
- Braxton Cole
- Chantel Monroe
- Aria Bennett
Full description of the filing category:
Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment
After seeing the list tweeted out on X, new WWE superstar Jordynne Grace has reacted, claiming one of the names. She wrote:
I’ll take Trill London
