Big E Discusses Being Kicked Out Of The New Day By Kofi Kingston And Xavier Woods
Wrestling fans were shocked Dec. 2, when former WWE Champion Big E reunited with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, only to be kicked out of The New Day by his former partners. The two blamed E's inactivity while recovering from a career-threatening neck injury, and shunned him from the group.
The segment drew rave reviews from audiences due to its emotion and impact. It turns out, the performers themselves were happy with how it came off as well.
Big E spoke with X-Pod 97 about a variety of topics (including his role in the newest Disney+ Spider-Man series), while hitting on The New Day split.
"In this industry, you have to evolve," he said. "Even when you find gold, you can sometimes stay on the same path. Once people love you and you get the chants down, you can kind of keep coasting, but then that's all you are. I'm trying to swim through delicate lanes here. I'm very proud of what we built as a collective. We were three guys who were trying to save our careers. Now, for better or worse, the wrestling world is talking about those two again. I feel a fire has been ignited again."
The New Day first formed more than a decade ago, and as E notes, the group became one of the most impactful trios in WWE history.
"I'm really proud of what we've built. I'm proud of where I am in my life. I'm proud of standing on my principles," he said. "Wrestling is about delivering those moments. Title reigns are important, to a degree. Length of reign, all those things. You can talk about titles, championships, and 14 times. What really attracts me to our industry is those moments. I had never seen anything done like what we did in that ring before. I can't think of any other turn that went the way it did. Ultimately, I'm really happy."
The former champion also noted he is well aware of the reaction to Woods and Kingston from fans, which has been full of vitriol and anger.
"It's funny because before that segment, it was positivity and, 'I'm happy for you. I hope you get better.' Now, I have so many pro-Kofi and Woods trolls every time I post about Spider-Man or the Fiesta Bowl. 'Kofi and Woods were right. You be everywhere but the ring.' I broke my neck, that's why. They opened the door for all these idiots coming in and talking about everything I'm doing outside of the ring."
