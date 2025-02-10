Triple H Offers High Praise To Bayley Ahead Of WWE Raw
Triple H offered high praise to Bayley ahead of her Elimination Chamber qualifying match Monday night on WWE Raw.
In a post on social media, Triple H called Bayley a generational talent ahead of what is a huge week for the former WWE Women's Champion.
"Hard to believe it wasn’t that long ago people were just hearing about you," Triple H said of Bayley. "The WWE Women’s Division has generational talent…who make generational talent!"
Bayley has a huge week of opportunity ahead of her. On WWE Raw this week, Bayley is scheduled to square off against current WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria, in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The winner will go to compete inside the Elimination Chamber for a chance to win a shot at a world title at WrestleMania.
Later in the week, Bayley will face both Roxanne Perez and Guilia for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Vengeance Day. NXT Vengeance Day takes place on Saturday February 15 from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C.
Other announced matches for Vengeance Day are Oba Femi vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship, Je'Von Evans vs. Ethan Page, and Fallon Henley vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the NXT Women's North American Championship.
