WWE announced it is suspending Sasha Banks and Naomi indefinitely after the two walked out of the main event during Monday Night Raw. WWE made sure to mention the move was not part of the plan for Monday night’s show.

The reigning WWE women’s tag team champions were upset with their role in a six-pack challenge to decide who would face Bianca Belair in the Raw Women’s Championship. They walked out of the taping, left their championship belts in head of talent relations John Laurinaitis’s office, and left the arena.

Commentator Michael Cole addressed the situation on air during WWE Smackdown Thursday night.

“Sasha Banks and Naomi let us all down,” Cole said. “Their actions disappointed millions of WWE fans, and their fellow superstars. So because of what Sasha and Naomi did this past Monday night, they have been suspended indefinitely.”

Cole also announced that WWE will hold a tournament to determine who replaces Banks and Naomi as the women’s tag team champions.

