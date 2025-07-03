Mercedes Moné Wins Her 1000th Match, Defeats Mina Shirakawa At Dynamite 300
The Moné train has reached 1,000 career matches.
With tonight's victory over Mina Shirakawa to retain the TBS Championship, Mercedes Moné wrestled the 1,000th match of her legendary career on the 300th episode of AEW Dynamite.
Earlier this week, her reign as TBS Champion passed the 400-day mark, now the second-longest reign in the title's history. Despite holding multiple championships throughout her career in WWE and later, NJPW, this is the first major title reign of her career to surpass 300 days.
In addition to the TBS Championship, Mone is the current CMLL World Women's Champion, RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion, and EWA Women's Champion. She is also the winner of the 2025 Owen Hart Women's Tournament and will face "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All In Texas on July 12.
Over her past 1000 matches, Mercedes Moné cemented herself as one of the greatest women's wrestlers of all-time. In June, she became the first woman to wrestle in Arena Mexico, Wembley Stadium, Madison Square Garden, and the Tokyo Dome. She's held world titles in America, Japan, Mexico, and the U.K. Moné was also the first woman to main event PPVs for two major wrestling promotions (WWE and NJPW).
As Sasha Banks in WWE, she and Bianca Belair became the first Black women to main event WrestleMania at WrestleMania 37. The match won an ESPY Award in 2021. She was one-half of the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Bayley. Bayley and Moné, then-Banks, were also the first women to main event an NXT Takeover and participate in an ironman match. In 2020, she was named "Wrestler of the Year" by Sports Illustrated.
Earlier today on social media, AEW acknowledged the CEO's career milestone with a celebratory cake which Moné ruined the writing on later that night after her match to antagonize Toni Storm.
