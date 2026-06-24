Michael Cole Savagely Compares WWE Star to Victor Wembanyama

Is Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs a hero or a villain? It seems WWE's Michael Cole would lean towards the latter.

Victor Wembanyama entered the NBA after being drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in 2023. In three short years, Wemby led the Spurs to the NBA Finals. However, the young player couldn't overcome the recently uncursed New York Knicks, who won the series in five games.

While Wemby started his NBA career as a de facto babyface, this latest playoff run seemingly changed the perception of the Spurs big man in the eyes of a lot of NBA fans. From uncalled flagrant fouls to refusing to shake the hands of the Knicks players after losing the finals, the idea that Wembanyama is a good guy is now being disputed, much like a certain WWE Superstar who currently calls themselves the last real good guy in wrestling.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Michael Cole compares Victor Wembanyama to Sami Zayn

WWE commentator Michael Cole was a recent guest on ESPN's Get Up. While discussing the triple threat match this weekend at Night of Champions between Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Gunther, Cole made some less-than-flattering comparisons between Zayn and Wemby, calling him a spoiled, entitled crybaby.

"And the man you just saw deliver the kick there, Sami Zayn, to use a sports analogy. I like to call Sami Zayn the Wemby of the WWE. Entitled, spoiled, crybaby," Michael Cole declared. "That's what Sami Zayn has been all about."

It's likely that Sami Zayn won't take too kindly to these comments the next time he sees Michael Cole on WWE programming.

Can Sami Zayn pull off the ultimate upset at Night of Champions?

Sami Zayn has seemingly had countless chances at the WWE Championship in recent years but has never managed to win the title. Could this weekend at Night of Champions not only be his last chance, but his greatest opportunity to wrap the title around his waist?

Instead of a typical one-on-one match, the champion doesn't have to be pinned or submitted in a triple threat match to leave as WWE Champion. While Gunther has been viewed by many as an unstoppable force, Zayn has a notable win over the Career Killer, having defeated him to become the Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania XL.

Sami Zayn | WWE

If the right opportunity presents itself, the last real good guy could potentially leave Saudi Arabia this weekend as the new WWE Champion.