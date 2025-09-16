Bianca Belair Provides New Update On Her WWE Return
Bianca Belair may have been out of action since WrestleMania 41, but the EST has reassured her fans that they will not have to wait much longer until they see her inside a WWE ring again.
The three time Women's Champion suffered an injury to one of her fingers during her classic triple threat match with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at 'Mania 41 in Las Vegas back in April. Since then, Belair's involvement has been limited to a promo in her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee on an episode of SmackDown, and being the special guest referee for Naomi and Jade Cargill's streetfight at Evolution, in June.
Belair was also present during last week's press conference in which it was announced WrestleMania would be held in Saudi Arabia in 2027.
When is Bianca Belair Returning to the Ring?
But promo and special guest referee work aside, when is the EST able to get physical between the ropes, again? In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Belair revealed that she was not far away from lacing up her boots once again.
“I just wanna say to all my fans, thank you for all the love, all the support. I hear you, I see you all online when you’re asking when I’m coming back and that you miss me. All I can say is be ready, stay tuned. The EST always comes through and shows up and shows out, so, I’ll be back soon.”- Bianca Belair [H/T Fightful]
Belair remained involved in the storyline between Jade Cargill and Naomi even while she was sidelined with her injury, but with Naomi now out of action due to her pregnancy, it appears any plans that may involved her and Belair are on the shelf for the forseeable future.
Belair Recently Provided an Update on her Injury
Belair appeared on Jeff Teague's Club 520 podcast to promote the announcement of WrestleMania heading outside of the United States for the first time in history and decided to give viewers and listeners of the show an update on the injury she sustained at WrestleMania 41.
"Montez Ford, that's my husband right there. I got to put my ring finger on the right hand cause my left finger's broke."- Bianca Belair
The EST did not provide an actual timeframe during either interview on when her official return date would be, but it appears safe to assume that SmackDown will be graced by her presence in the coming weeks.
