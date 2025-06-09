WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Shatters Company YouTube Record
WWE x AAA Worlds Collide was an overwhelming success and were not just talking about the worldwide introduction to Mr. Iguana.
The history making event set a record for the largest live audience in WWE history for a YouTube broadcast.
Worlds Collided peaked at 764,389 live concurrent viewers across the WWE and WWE Espańol YouTube channels during Saturday afternoon's main event between El Hijo del Vikingo and Chad Gable for the AAA Mega Championship.
The broadcast in total was watched by more than 4.1 million viewers on YouTube in the first 24 hours. On X, #WorldsCollide was the No. 1 trending topic globally on Saturday and WWE generated more than 32 million social views across all platforms in the first 24 hours.
Worlds Collide was the first major event to feature AAA stars since the announcement in April that WWE had acquired the leading Mexican Lucha Libre promotion in partnership with Mexico-based sports and entertainment holding company, Fillip.
Fans can still check out the show in the YouTube video above, with Spanish commentary also available.
WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Match Results:
Octagón Jr, Aero Star and Mr. Iguana defeated Lince Dorado, Dragon Lee and Cruz Del Toro in a Six-Man Match.
Stephanie Vaquer & Lola Vice defeated Dalys and Chik Tormenta.
Legado Del Fantasma defeated Dr. Wagner Jr, Pagano & Psycho Clown in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.
Ethan Page defeated Je'Von Evans, Rey Fenix and Laredo Kid in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain the NXT North American Championship.
El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Chad Gable to retain the AAA Mega Championship.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (6/9/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
New Report Explains Why R-Truth Is Switching Back To His Real Name of Ron Killings
R-Truth Thanks WWE Fans And Clears The Air About WWE Contract Situation
The Wrestling World Reacts To R-Truth's Shocking Return At WWE Money In The Bank 2025