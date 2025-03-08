Naomi Admits To Attacking Jade Cargill On Friday's Episode Of WWE Smackdown
All signs pointed toward Naomi being the one behind the mysterious attack of Jade Cargill last November The Storm arrived at Elimination Chamber and beat Naomi up so bad that she had to be removed from the Rogers Centre in Toronto on a stretcher.
On this week's episode of Smackdown, Naomi finally admitted that it was her that took Cargill out by putting her through a car windshield ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames.
Bianca Belair called her good friend down to the ring Friday night in Philadelphia and demanded a straight answer. Naomi ducked and dodged, but eventually admitted the truth by screaming, "I did it!"
Naomi said that she did it for Belair and for their team. She said she didn't like Cargill joining Belair and riding her coattails. Eventually, the E-S-T had heard enough and left the ring. As she walked up the ramp, Naomi continued to try and explain herself until she got fed up and called Bianca an 'ungrateful bitch.'
At that moment, Jade Cargill arrived at the arena and made a b-line for the ring. Belair gave Jade a little nod of approval and let Jade go to the ring to inflict more punshiment upon her attacker.
Naomi, who was still sporting a neck brace, was an easy target for Cargill and she left her laying flat in the ring with a massive Jaded.
Bianca Belair appears to now be clear of the mysterious attacker story arc after washing her hands of Naomi. She'll now turn her attention toward WrestleMania 41 where she'll face IYO SKY for the WWE Women's World Championship.
