Report: Jade Cargill Nearly Had Backstage Fight Due To WWE Locker Room Tension
Jade Cargill recently returned to action at WWE Elimination Chamber, attacking her former partner Naomi in what looks to be a build for a match at WrestleMania.
According to a report in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cargill nearly had a fight with another WWE superstar a few months back. Though this one was for real.
In the Observer, Dave Meltzer writes of an apparent backstage situation involving Cargill and Shayna Baszler. The report notes there was a "confrontation" between the two of them, confirmed by a "half dozen" people.
Details beyond that are scarce, though Meltzer goes on to write, "Nobody went into details past Cargill had rubbed enough people in the Raw women’s division the wrong way and Baszler was wanting to fight her until management found out and calmed the situation down."
MORE: Naomi Makes Public Appearance Sporting Neck Brace After Jade Cargill Attack At WWE Elimination Chamber
The situation obviously happened before the Cargill injury last fall, and it was apparently around the time that Baszler was teaming with Zoey Stark in tag team matches against Bianca Belair and Cargill.
The report in the Observer also notes that at least one female performer noted that the tension with Cargill was even worse on the SmackDown roster. Apparently some of the tension originated from issues inside the ring during matches, while issues outside the ring may have also played a part.
