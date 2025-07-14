Stephanie Vaquer Wins WWE Evolution Battle Royal, Secures Championship Match
Stephanie Vaquer added another accomplishment to her stellar 2025 by winning the WWE Evolution Battle Royal at the WWE Evolution PLE on Sunday night.
Vaquer outlasted former champions, current main roster stars, past WWE stars, and up-and-coming NXT talent to win the match and earn a shot at the world title at the WWE Clash in Paris event in August.
Vaquer and Lash Legend were the final two competitors in the match. Vaquer hit Legend with Devil's Kiss on the ring apron and then pushed her off to the floor for the victory. Vaquer locked up with Nikki Bella, Natalya, Nia Jax, and a variety of other former champions in the match.
MORE: Blake Monroe Turns Heel At WWE Evolution 2025
After her victory, Vaquer was interviewed by Stephanie McMahon in the middle of the ring. Vaquer said that wrestling at Evolution was one of her best moments and that wrestling was her first language. She thanked the previous generations of women wrestlers in WWE and said she'd continue to work hard so that women can still make history.
Vaquer will get her world title match at the upcoming WWE Clash in Paris event on August 31.
There is no word on which champion Vaquer will go after. She is a part of the Raw roster, which makes the WWE Women's World Championship the more likely target.
