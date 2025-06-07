Naomi Says She Wants To Use A Dangerous Weapon In A Match With Jade Cargill
Naomi and Jade Cargill have been feuding with one another since the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE earlier this year. Now, Naomi is ready to take that feud to the next level.
In a new interview with Variety, Naomi opened up on her rivalry and blood feud with Jade Cargill. She said that she wants their next match to be extra violent and that she'd like to use razor blades in it.
“Falls count anywhere? Last woman standing? I’ll take any of the above. What do you think she would get the most hurt in? What’s the most brutal? Maybe a coffin match. I just want to be able to use my razor blades.”- Naomi
Cargill and Naomi wrestled at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas this year with Cargill getting the victory. Their feud began when Naomi injured Cargill and put her through a car wind shield. Cargill was on the shelf for months because of the injury.
Naomi has a big weekend on tap, as she'll be wrestling in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the Money in the Bank PLE on Saturday inside the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. She's challenging Alexa Bliss, Stephanie Vaquer, Guilia, Roxanne Perez, and Rhea Ripley in the match. The winner will receive a contract for a world championship match.
Other announced matches for WWE Money in the Bank 2025 are the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. John Cena and Logan Paul, and much more.
