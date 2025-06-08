Naomi Wins Women's WWE Money In The Bank 2025 Ladder Match
Naomi is Ms. Money in the Bank in WWE.
Naomi defeated Roxanne Perez, Guilia, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and Stephanie Vaquer at the Money in the Bank PLE to secure the Money in the Bank briefcase and earn a shot at a world championship whenever she wants for the next 12 months.
The match was action packed and full of big spots on the ladders including Vaquer giving Devil's Kiss to Ripley on top of an elevated ladder, duo Pop Rocks moves on top of ladders, and numerous bumps that involved the ladder itself.
MORE: Naomi Says She Wants To Use A Dangerous Weapon In A Match With Jade Cargill
At one point during the match it looked as if Vaquer was going to scale the ladder and win the match. Instead, Roxanne Perez interfered and stopped her, which left the door open for Naomi to eventually get the W.
Naomi has been on a hot run since turning heel after Elimination Chamber. Naomi viciously attacked Jade Cargill and put her through a car windshield -- taking her out of action for months. Cargill made her return and targeted Naomi. The two women wrestled at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas with Cargill coming out on top.
MORE: WWE Money In The Bank 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog
WWE Money in the Bank 2025 also features a Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match between Seth Rollins, Penta, El Grande Americano, Andrade, LA Knight, and Solo Sikoa.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Intercontinental Championship Match Added To WWE Money In The Bank
Naomi Says She Wants To Use A Dangerous Weapon In A Match With Jade Cargill