Intercontinental Championship Match Added To WWE Money In The Bank
WWE has added a last minute Men's Intercontinental Championship Match to tonight's Money in the Bank card.
Dominik Mysterio will defend his title against AAA's Octagón Jr. This was a match that was set up at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide this afternoon.
Octagón Jr. was part of the show's opening Six-Man Tag Team Match that saw Octagón, Aero Star and Mr. Iguana defeat Lince Dorado, Dragon Lee and Cruz Del Toro of the LWO. Dirty Dom and Liv Morgan were watching at ringside and Dom decided to grab a mic and talk a little trash about his 'dead beat dad' after the match was over.
Dom's comments about Rey Mysterio sparked a pull apart brawl between himself and Octagón Jr. Once they were separated, the IC Champion issued a challenge for a title match later tonight inside the Intuit Dome.
Updated WWE Money in the Bank Card:
WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul vs. World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes
2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Andrade vs. El Grande Americano
2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer
Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Octagón Jr for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
