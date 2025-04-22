New Details On Rusev’s WWE Contract After Surprise Raw Return
It is once again Rusev Day in WWE.
Rusev made his surprise return to the company on Monday’s Raw after WrestleMania 41, and he made his presence felt by taking out Alpha Academy members Otis and Akira Tozawa in impressive fashion.
It marked his first appearance in WWE since he was released by the company back in April 2020.
Deadline has revealed new details on Rusev’s WWE return, including his contract length.
According to the report, he has signed a two-year deal, and it also mentions that his wife CJ Perry - also known as Lana - signed a WWE Legends contract earlier this month.
Rusev signed with AEW in September 2020 and used the Miro name throughout his run, with Perry eventually joining him as part of an on-screen storyline in 2023. He won the AEW TNT Championship in May 2021 and had a five-month reign before losing the title to Sammy Guevara in September 2021.
Rusev wrestled just 11 matches for AEW from 2022 to his exit from the promotion in February of this year, with his last AEW match coming at the Worlds End pay-per-view in December 2023.
He is a three-time WWE United States Champion.
