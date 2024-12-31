New Match Announced For WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere
This week on WWE Raw, a new match was added to the show's premiere on Netflix next week.
Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso is now official for the Netflix premiere after weeks of both men feuding with the other, dating back to Drew returning from hiatus prior to Saturday Night's Main Event earlier in the month.
McIntyre attacked Jey Uso upon making his return to Raw and put him on the shelf for weeks. McIntyre went on to have a match with Sami Zayn at Saturday Night's Main Event, as Zayn tried to avenge Jey. When Jey returned, he turned his attention right to McIntyre.
This week on Raw, McIntyre attempted to attack Jey from behind again and got some shots in, but Jey was able to battle him. Eventually, Drew dropped Jey with a Claymore. Later in the show, Adam Pearce told Jey Uso that he made the match between them official.
Raw will make it's Netflix premiere next week on January 6 from inside the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. It's the first show that will kickoff a $5 billion partnership between WWE and the most popular streaming service in the world.
Other announced matches for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match, Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk, and Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship.
