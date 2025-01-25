New Match For WWE Royal Rumble Booked Friday Night On SmackDown
Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have been trying to avoid the Motor City Machine Guns at every turn after they duped them out of the WWE Tag Team Championships several weeks back, but the inevitable has now arrived.
After Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin defeated Pretty Deadly Friday night on SmackDown, GM Nick Aldis named the Motor City Machine Guns the new No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Tag Team Titles.
#DIY and MCMG will meet next Saturday night at the Royal Rumble in a 2 Out of 3 Falls Match.
The WWE Tag Team Title bout now increases the number of matches on the Royal Rumble card to four, including both the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches themselves.
Full Royal Rumble Card:
Men's Royal Rumble Match:
- John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Rey Mysterio, & Shinsuke Nakamura
Women's Royal Rumble Match:
- Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez
Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match for the WWE Championship
#DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns in a 2 Out of 3 Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships.
