Drew McIntyre And Sheamus Set For Epic WWE Hot Ones Showdown
Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have battled with fists, kicks, and holds in WWE. Now they'll test themselves in a battle of spicy buffalo wings.
Both McIntyre and Sheamus have been announced as competitors for Hot Ones Versus on January 28. The duo will compete in a battle of eating and digesting spicy buffalo wings.
When this show airs next week, WWE will be in the middle of a full court press on media appearances ahead of the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis on February 1. McIntyre has declared for the men's Royal Rumble match and is looking to punch his ticket to a championship match at WrestleMania by winning it.
MORE: WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Confirmed Entrants List
As for Sheamus, he'll be facing Bron Breakker at this weekend's WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in San Antonio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. That title is the only one Sheamus hasn't won in WWE.
The 2025 Royal Rumble takes place inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Announced matches for the show include both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches with the winners of both earning a shot at a championship at WrestleMania 41. Also, Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match.
WrestleMania 41 takes place in Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20.
