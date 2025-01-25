Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair & More Enter Women's Royal Rumble Match
Business is picking up when it comes to the Women's Royal Rumble Match next week in Indianapolis.
Heading into SmackDown on Friday night, only Nia Jax and Bayley had declared for the annual over the top rope challenge. The field has now grown exponentially.
The initial big news came via video package as Charlotte Flair announced her intentions of headlining WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The Royal Rumble will be the Queen's first match since she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in December of 2023.
With three former Women's Champions now in the match, three more decided to join the fray.
MORE: WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Confirmed Entrants List
An in-ring segment on SmackDown that featured WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, was interrupted by Nia Jax. She said even after she defeats Rhea at Saturday Night's Main Event, she's still going to enter and win the Rumble to earn another shot at Tiffany Stratton.
WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi then made their way to the ring to make it known that one of them would be the one to win the Women's Royal Rumble. And then Liv Morgan made her way to the ring to announce the same goal.
Morgan said she had an ace in the hole, as Raquel Rodriguez was going to be there to make sure Liv is the last woman standing in Indianapolis.
Rhea Ripley then head-butted Morgan and a massive brawl broke out between all the women in the ring.
