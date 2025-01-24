WWE Rumors Pick Up Steam As Joe Hendry In Town For Royal Rumble Weekend
Ever since WWE and TNA announced their new multi-year partnership, the rumored appearance of Joe Hendry and other TNA stars as surprise entrants for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble has picked up steam.
Hendry is confirmed to be in Indianapolis that weekend, making an appearance at WrestleCon Indianapolis which is taking place at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown on Friday, Jan 31 and Saturday, Feb 1.
You can find him listed on their guest page here, while he also tweeted out an announcement a couple days ago.
Wrestlecon Indianapolis- @joehendry
Jan 31st - February 1st
Say His Name and He Appears 👏 👏
MORE: WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Confirmed Entrants List
While WWE and TNA have made no official comment on the matter, speculation continues as his WrestleCon appearance puts Hendry right where he needs to be for a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble.
Maybe if enough fans say his name he'll appear.
