New No. 1 Contender For Women's IC Title Crowned On Raw, Will Face Becky Lynch At WWE SummerSlam
Becky Lynch walked away from a stellar triple threat match at WWE Evolution Sunday night with the Women's Intercontinental Championship still around her waist, and her next challenge has now been set for SummerSlam next month.
The Man's Evolution opponents met in a Two Out of Three Falls Match Monday night on Raw, with the winner earning one more shot at becoming the Women's IC Champion.
Bayley was able to secure the first fall, but Lyra Valkyria overcame both that deficit and a back injury to punch her ticket to the 'Biggest Party of the Summer.'
The Role Model appeared to have the contest in hand after she hit a sunset flip bomb that sent Lyra flying into the steel ring steps. She then threw her back into the ring and locked in a crossface submission hold, but Valkyria powered back up to her feet and dropped Bayley with a Nightwing for the big victory.
Becky Lynch then made her way to the ring for a stare down with her former protégé as they get ready to do battle one final time in a little under three weeks.
The first ever two-time SummerSlam is coming up on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Current WWE SummerSlam Card:
John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship
Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw Results, Highlights & Live Blog
Naomi Will Defend Women's World Championship In Triple Threat Match At WWE SummerSlam
New Report Reveals Backstage Reaction To WWE Evolution And Naomi's Title Win
Fans Send Love To IYO SKY After She Breaks Silence On WWE Evolution Loss