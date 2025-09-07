New Report Reveals AJ Lee’s Next WWE Appearance After SmackDown Return
When will AJ Lee next appear in a WWE ring?
The three-time Divas Champion made her highly anticipated return to the company on this week’s SmackDown in Chicago, where she took the fight to Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.
It was Lynch who once again slapped and shoved Lee’s husband CM Punk - just like she did on Raw - until the latter removed himself from the ring and noted that while he’d never hit a woman, he knew someone that would.
That prompted Lee to make her return to WWE television for the first time in over a decade, and it received a thunderous ovation from the crowd at the Allstate Arena.
And now, it appears that WWE fans won’t have to wait long for her follow-up appearance.
According to PWInsider, the talk backstage at SmackDown was that Lee will be at Monday’s episode of Raw in Milwaukee to set up the rumored mixed tag team match with she and Punk vs. Lynch and Seth Rollins at WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20 in Indianapolis.
The show will be the first on ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer service after WWE signed a deal with the worldwide leader to air all of its premium live events moving forward.
John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, and Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY for the vacant Women’s World Championship have also been announced for the Wrestlepalooza card.
Future Matches For AJ Lee In WWE
Lee held up the Women’s Intercontinental Championship to end SmackDown, which suggests a future one-on-one match with Lynch.
Perhaps Lee could score the victory in the mixed tag team match to set up a showdown with ‘The Man’ at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth in October, or at another PLE in the future.
Lee has reportedly signed a multi-year contract with the company in a full-time capacity, and that could allow her to create new rivalries with some of the top rising stars in the WWE women’s division.
Roxanne Perez, Bayley, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, IYO SKY, Naomi and others would all be compelling opponents for Lee.
However, her first goal will be taking aim at Lynch for screwing Punk out of the World Heavyweight Championship in the Fatal 4-Way Match at WWE Clash In Paris.
